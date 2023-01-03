 Skip navigation
Top News

Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo

  
Published January 2, 2023 07:59 PM
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 2: A Paycor Stadium video board reads that the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is suspended due to an injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati.

Vincent said the league was notified that the Bills would be returning to Buffalo following the suspension of play following the serious health condition that occurred regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

“There were a handful of players that wanted to stay back with their teammates, and there was others that planned on returning back to Orchard Park,” Vincent said.

As league officials emphasized during the conference call, the resumption of play is currently immaterial to the condition of Damar Hamlin. The return of multiple members of the Bills to New York underscores that there won’t be a resumption of the game in the immediate future, if at all.

League officials added that decisions about the game will be made at the appropriate time. For now, the sole focus is the health of Damar Hamlin.

UPDATE 1:20 a.m. ET: Per the NFL, all of Damar Hamlin’s teammates will now be returning to Buffalo.