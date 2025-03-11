 Skip navigation
Son of Mine ebook is free on Tuesday and Wednesday only

  
Published March 10, 2025 08:20 PM

It’s been a long day. A hectic day. All in all, a fun day.

Sure, the ill-timed Twitter outage made things more interesting. But that’s the kind of stuff that keeps us on our toes. And that’s where we’ve been all day.

As of this posting, the five PFT contributors have combined for 122 total blurbs. Traffic, as it usually is on the first day of free agency, is through the roof.

So here’s a little something to express my appreciation. For Tuesday and Wednesday only, the Son of Mine ebook will be available through Amazon for the low, low price of I’m giving it away.

Yes, it’s free. Free like fruit snacks in a Scouting Combine interview room.

But it’s for two days only. Tuesday, March 11. Wednesday, March 12.

Download it. Read it. Enjoy it.

It helps if you’ve read the first book in the series, Father of Mine. That one can be purchased for a low as 99 cents.

You can always get around to reading Father of Mine later. For now, get ready to pounce on some free shit.