Special Monday #PFTPM includes interviews with Josh Dobbs, Trent McDuffie, Geno Stone, Dare Ogunbowale

Every Sunday, I talk to various players (and sometimes coaches) of interest from the games played in the morning or early-afternoon windows. I record them. My son types them up. And then I try to figure out the best stuff to share on NBC’s Football Night in America or to turn into a post here.

This week, we decided to turn the whole thing into a special episode of #PFTPM.

Here’s the link, if you’re not already subscribed. You’ll hear the raw audio of conversations (and everything that goes along with it, including stupid questions asked by me) with Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, Ravens safety Geno Stone, and Texans running back and emergency kicker Dare Ogunbowale.

Check it out. You might like it.