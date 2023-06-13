Stan Kroenke wins another trophy; here’s an idea for celebrating it

Last night’s NBA championship win by the Denver Nuggets gave Rams owner Stan Kroenke his latest sports trophy.

A fancy, pre-made graphic posted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com trumpeted the fourth championship from Kroenke-owned teams in the past year and a half: the NFL’s Rams, the NHL’s Avalanche, the NBA’s Nuggets, and (checks notes) the Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League. (Which doesn’t belong, and why?)

That’s great. That fine. A rule change in 2018 allowed Kroenke to resume control of the Avalanche and the Nuggets, after he had transferred ownership of the Avalanche to his wife and the Nuggets to his son in order to comply with cross-ownership rules. So he now truly and literally owns all three teams. And all three (along with the Colorado Mammoth) have won championships in recent years.

Here’s an idea for celebrating that accomplishment. Since money clearly isn’t an issue, why not install a state-of-the-art grass field at SoFi Stadium?

He’ll be installing grass there for the FIFA World Cup. Why not write the check in the afterglow of his latest big trophy to embrace grass there all the time?

Kroenke is a man who has made many investments. He knows how to protect them. Except when it comes to protecting his investment in his football players, apparently.

It makes no sense for any NFL owner. It especially makes no sense for Kroenke, one of the richest men in America, who just keeps getting richer.