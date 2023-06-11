 Skip navigation
Starting Monday, we’ll rank all quarterback rooms, top to bottom

  
Published June 11, 2023
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Aaron Rodgers needs to take advantage of his special arm and stop leaving so many plays on the field in order to rise from No. 8 on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

My son and I had a nice dinner at our favorite local Mexican restaurant on Saturday night. As we worked our way through the meal (pork carnitas, extra crispy for me), we started talking about quarterbacks -- about the best quarterbacks in the league.

Chris Simms has ranked, as he does every year, the best 40 quarterback in the NFL Junior and I decided that it would make sense, given that things are very slow right now, to rank the entire quarterback function for each of the NFL’s teams, top to bottom.

It’s not just the starter. It’s the starter, the backup(s), the position coach, the coordinator, the head coach, and all other factors relevant to ranking a team’s quarterback function in comparison to the rest.

We’ll post one per day, starting at the top and working our way down. No. 1 is coming on Monday. On Tuesday, No. 2. And so on.

It will help fill the looming dead spot between the conclusion of offseason workouts and the launch of training camps. And it will give folks something to get riled up about, if they disagree with our assessment of the various quarterback functions in relation to the other 31 teams.

So that’s the deal. As long as the project holds my interest, and most importantly yours.