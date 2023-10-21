Steelers activate Diontae Johnson, put Pat Freiermuth on IR

The Steelers will have wide receiver Diontae Johnson back in the lineup on Sunday, but they’ll be missing another member of their offense for an extended stretch.

The team announced Johnson has been activated from injured reserve on Saturday morning and they also announced that tight end Pat Freiermuth has been placed on the list. Freiermuth had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury and will now miss at least three more contests as well.

Freiermuth has eight receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns this season. Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Rodney Williams are the other tight ends on the Steelers roster.

The Steelers also announced the previously reported cut of wide receiver/kick returner Gunner Olszewski.