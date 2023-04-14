Steelers claim Braden Mann off waivers

Punter Braden Mann is headed to Pittsburgh.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers have claimed Mann off of waivers. The Jets waived Mann on Thursday.

Mann joined the Jets as a 2020 sixth-round pick and he appeared in 43 games for the team over the last three seasons. He averaged 45.4 yards per kick in those games, but had a net of just 39.5 yards and he was inconsistent when called upon over his time with the AFC East club.

One notable moment came at the end of a game against the Patriots last season. The two teams were tied 3-3 with seconds to play, but Mann punted to Marcus Jones rather than putting the ball out of bounds and Jones returned the kick for a game-winning touchdown.

Mann joins Pressley Harvin as the punters on the Steelers roster.