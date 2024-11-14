Steelers designate Cory Trice for return from IR

Steelers cornerback Cory Trice is moving closer to returning to action.

The Steelers announced that they have designated Trice for return from injured reserve on Thursday. The move opens a three-week window for Trice to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the season.

Trice hurt his hamstring during the team’s Week Three win over the Chargers. He only played one defensive snap in that game and seven in Week One, but recorded two tackles and an interception while playing 20 snaps against the Broncos in Week Two.

Trice joined the Steelers as a seventh-round pick in 2023, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve.