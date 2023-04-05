 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers hire Glenn Thomas as offensive assistant

  
Published April 5, 2023 06:52 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230405
April 5, 2023 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which teams they believe are most desperate for a new stadium, from the Jaguars to the Commanders and more.

The Steelers announced an addition to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff on Wednesday.

Glenn Thomas has been hired as an offensive assistant. Thomas spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State and brings a great deal of experience to Pittsburgh’s staff.

Prior to his year with the Sun Devils, Thomas was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at UNLV for two seasons and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Baylor for three seasons. He also worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple — he worked for former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and Temple — and had a stint as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach.

The Steelers have made some changes to their defensive coaching staff this offseason, but Thomas is the first addition on the offensive side.