Steelers limited partners clamor for Josh Harris, David Blitzer equity in team

Over the past decade or so, the Steelers have become an incubator for future NFL ownership. From Jimmy Haslam (who bought the Browns) to David Tepper (who bought the Panthers) to Josh Harris (who bought the Commanders), three members of the Pittsburgh limited partnership have become majority owners of other teams.

As recently explained by Eric Fisher of FrontOfficeSports.com, Harris and Commanders limited partner David Blitzer must sell their stake in the Steelers, now that they own the Commanders.

Current limited partner Thomas Tull reportedly is in talks to buy the equity, which accounts for roughly five percent of the total interest in the team. Fisher explains that other members of the limited partnership want it, too.

The Steelers have 18 members in the ownership group. The Rooney family runs the show, but the minority partners hold more than 50 percent of the team. Frankly, things could get interesting if/when someone like Tull ever decides to try to buy up a majority share of the franchise from his partners.

For now, Tull — and other limited partners — are trying to buy up a stray five percent.