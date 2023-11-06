Steelers put Cole Holcomb on IR, activate Anthony McFarland

The Steelers announced a pair of roster moves as they returned from their mini-bye after Thursday’s win over the Titans.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb has been placed on injured reserve and running back Anthony McFarland has been activated from the same list.

Holcomb was carted off with a knee injury last Thursday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that it is a serious injury and word on Friday was that Holcomb will miss the rest of the season.

McFarland hurt his knee in the season-opening loss to the 49ers and returned to practice in mid-October. He had two catches for 11 yards and three kickoff returns for 91 yards before being injured.