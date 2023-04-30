 Skip navigation
Steelers sign Tanner Morgan, six other undrafted free agents

  
Published April 30, 2023 10:58 AM
April 27, 2023 10:02 PM
The Steelers traded up with the Patriots for Broderick Jones at No. 14, one pick ahead of potential the Jones suitor New York Jets.

The Steelers were not one of the 14 teams that drafted a quarterback this year, but they did add one as an undrafted free agent.

Former Minnesota signal caller Tanner Morgan agreed to a deal with the team this weekend. Morgan spent the last five seasons with the Golden Gophers and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,382 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in his final college season.

Kenny Pickett is the incumbent starter in Pittsburgh with Mitchell Trubisky returning as the No. 2 on the depth chart.

The Steelers also signed San Diego State wide receiver Jordan Byrd, Iowa State center Trevor Downing, Merrimack defensive end James Nyamwaya, Fresno State linebacker David Perales, Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum, and Clemson kicker B.T. Potter.