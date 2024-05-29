 Skip navigation
Steelers sign TE Izaiah Gathings to one-year deal

  
Published May 29, 2024 03:01 PM

The Steelers signed tight end Izaiah Gathings to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Gathings worked out for the team this week.

He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following their rookie minicamp in 2023. He also spent time with the Chiefs last season, including a stint on the practice squad.

The Chiefs cut him May 4.

He has never played a regular-season game.

Gathings played college football at Middle Tennessee State, where he caught 60 passes for 559 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. In two seasons, he played 24 games, finishing with 84 receptions for 861 yards and three touchdowns.

He began his college career at Gardner-Webb, where he appeared in 24 games and had 101 receptions for 1,341 yards and 13 touchdowns.