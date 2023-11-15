Steelers will designate Pat Freiermuth for return from injured reserve

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team feels good about their chances of getting tight end Pat Freiermuth back in the lineup this week and they’re set to take a step toward making that happen on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers will designate Freiermuth for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. The move will open the door to Freiermuth taking part in practice this week and he can be activated in time to face the Browns on Friday.

The window to bring Freiermuth back will extend to 21 days, but Tomlin’s comments suggest that sooner is more likely than later.

Freiermuth has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. He had eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season.