Steelers will open 16 training camp practices to fans

  
Published June 27, 2023 04:30 PM

The Steelers announced their training camp schedule Tuesday, offering plenty of opportunities for fans of the team to watch them practice.

The Steelers will have 16 open practices, with the first on Thursday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m. ET and the last on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The team will celebrate Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 29, at 1:55 p.m. ET.

Fifteen of the 16 open practices will take place at Saint Vincent College. The Friday, Aug. 4, practice will be under the lights at 7 p.m. ET at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

The Steelers will offer prizes, giveaways, family activities and photo opportunities at each of their open practices.

Admission to open practices is free to Steelers Nation, but attendees must have a mobile ticket to enter Saint Vincent College.

Visit the team website for more information or to secure tickets.