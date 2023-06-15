Steelers WR Frisman Jackson: It has to be a big jump for George Pickens this season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers WR Frisman Jackson: It has to be a big jump for George Pickens this season

  
Published June 15, 2023 05:23 AM
zkAOvGu18hby
June 15, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which NFL franchises have the most passionate, borderline-crazy fanbases and share stories of their favorite moments as fans rooting for the opposing team at stadiums.

Wide receiver George Pickens had a positive impact on the Steelers offense with 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season, but his position coach isn’t looking for more of the same in 2023.

Receivers coach Frisman Jackson said it would be a “failure on my part” if Pickens plays the way he did last year because the “expectation” around the Steelers is that Pickens will be playing at a much higher level in his second season.

“It has to be a big jump ,” Jackson said, via 93.7 The Fan. “The onus is on me to have him take that next step. That big jump that we are all searching for and want, he’s got to be a great player for us.”

Pickens impressed as a deep threat last season and Jackson said that the team is hoping to see the wideout show off a wider skill set this time around.

“We’re hoping to add to his repertoire ,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Last year he showed the vertical part of his game. He has a lot more to his game. Hopefully, this year we can get him doing a bunch more of what he’s capable of doing. We gotta get him to be better after the catch. He’s gotta be able to take a slant and go 60 (yards) with it. He showed one part of his game last year. We’re working and improving the other parts of his game.”

Pickens said that adding yards after the catch is “one of the things I am trying to work on” and successfully adding that to the package he already brings to the Steelers offense would make Jackson, quarterback Kenny Pickett and many others in Pittsburgh very happy this fall.