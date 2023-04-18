Stefon Diggs not at start of Bills’ offseason program

The lasting image of Stefon Diggs from the 2022 season, along with his cryptic tweets this offseason, have left plenty of questions about the star receiver’s future.

Will he or won’t he? Does he or doesn’t he?

Diggs, who has admitted he became a “bad teammate ” in Minnesota after he decided he wanted out, showed his frustration in the blowout divisional round loss. He stretched his arms out wide and yelled in the direction of Josh Allen.

After the game, Diggs made a quick exit out of the locker room.

Among his social media posts this offseason, Diggs tweeted “Comeeeeee anddddd rescue me...” earlier this month.

Diggs not did report to the team’s facility for the start of the voluntary offseason program this week, General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back with him and working on things and continuing to get better,” Allen said Tuesday, via Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com. “Because he is the best receiver in the league and he helps us out a lot on this team. Looking forward to continuing our relationship on and off the field and him continuing to make plays for us.”

Allen answered simply, “absolutely,” when asked if his relationship with Diggs still was OK.

“Stef’s gonna Stef,” Allen said when asked about Diggs’ cryptic tweets. “I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive. He wants the ball in his hands 24/7, and I’m never going to not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”

The cost of trading Diggs pre-June 1 is prohibitive, but the Bills would take “only” a $13.205 million dead cap hit after June 1. The Bills converted $6.754 million of Diggs’ 2023 salary into a signing bonus last month.

Diggs’ cap hits are $14.8 million in 2023, $27.8 million in 2024, $27.3 million in 2025, $28.4 million in 2026 and $22.5 million in 2027.

Diggs, 29, made 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, earning his third Pro Bowl since arriving to Buffalo in a trade from the Vikings.