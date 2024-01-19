Stefon Diggs, Tyrel Dodson have no injury designation

The Bills will have receiver Stefon Diggs and linebacker Tyrel Dodson for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chiefs.

Neither has an injury designation.

Diggs has a foot injury that kept him out of practice Thursday and limited him Friday. Dodson missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury, but he returned to full participation Friday after being limited in practice the other two days.

On WGR 550 on Friday morning, Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out receiver Gabe Davis (knee), cornerback Christian Benford (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (calf) and linebacker Baylon Spector (back). None of the four practiced this week.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), and punter Sam Martin (left hamstring) officially are questionable.