Sterling Shepard: It feels great to be back out there

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to Giants practice on Sunday.

Shepard was out of action for the team’s entire offseason program and he started camp on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL early last season, but the Giants activated him on Sunday. After the session came to an end, Shepard said that his return to action went even better than he hoped it would.

“It feels great just to be back out there with the guys and actually going against somebody,” Shepard said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I’ve been sitting over there for months running routes by myself trying to visualize someone there. To actually have somebody there it honestly was 10X better. I wasn’t even thinking about my planting or anything like that. I felt great. So it was good to be back out there with the guys.”

The Giants also got Jamison Crowder on the practice field Sunday and that leaves Wan’Dale Robinson as the only member of their receiving corps still out of action.