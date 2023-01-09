 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM

  
Published January 9, 2023 07:18 AM
nbc_pft_bengalsravens_230109
January 9, 2023 09:33 AM
The Ravens are set for a rematch with the Bengals on Wild Card Weekend, but Lamar Jackson's ability to play remains a question mark -- especially considering his lack of a long-term contract.

Shortly after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury , the Cardinals also confirmed that General Manager Steve Keim is out as well.

Keim has been on a medical leave of absence and it has been widely expected for weeks that he wouldn’t be back. The Cardinals’ announcement said that Keim decided to step away to focus on his health.

That means the Cardinals are in the market for a new head coach and new GM, and that may make for a difficult pairing with their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray. Although Murray has shown flashes of the potential that made him the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, it’s worth noting that most NFL personnel people weren’t as high on him heading into that draft as Keim and Kingsbury were. It’s entirely possible that the next coach and GM will have different ideas about what kind of offense they want to run and what kind of quarterback will run it.

Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury and likely won’t be ready for the start of 2023, so the next GM and head coach will at the very least need to identify a Week One starting quarterback. The bigger question is whether the new coach and GM will view Murray as their long-term answer.