Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM

Shortly after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury , the Cardinals also confirmed that General Manager Steve Keim is out as well.

Keim has been on a medical leave of absence and it has been widely expected for weeks that he wouldn’t be back. The Cardinals’ announcement said that Keim decided to step away to focus on his health.

That means the Cardinals are in the market for a new head coach and new GM, and that may make for a difficult pairing with their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray. Although Murray has shown flashes of the potential that made him the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, it’s worth noting that most NFL personnel people weren’t as high on him heading into that draft as Keim and Kingsbury were. It’s entirely possible that the next coach and GM will have different ideas about what kind of offense they want to run and what kind of quarterback will run it.

Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury and likely won’t be ready for the start of 2023, so the next GM and head coach will at the very least need to identify a Week One starting quarterback. The bigger question is whether the new coach and GM will view Murray as their long-term answer.