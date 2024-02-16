Steve McMichael responding to treatment, should be released from hospital within days

Steve McMichael, the former defensive tackle who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week as he battles ALS, is improving after he was hospitalized yesterday.

McMichael’s family released a statement detailing McMichael’s condition and expressing optimism that he’ll be back home soon.

“Steve is responding to the antibiotics administered for treatment of his UTI. He is also undergoing a procedure known as thoracentesis to remove fluid from his lungs. Steve is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days. Continued prayers are appreciated,” the McMichael family’s statement said.

McMichael played for the Bears from 1981 to 1993 and was a key member of their great 1985 championship team. He also spent one year with the Patriots and one with the Packers. As his health has been ravaged by ALS, his family has said the hope of seeing himself inducted into the Hall of Fame has kept him going.