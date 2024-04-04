Steve McMichael was treated and released from hospital Wednesday night

Hall of Famer Steve McMichael’s stay in the hospital on Wednesday was a brief one.

McMichael’s family released a statement saying that McMichael was taken to the hospital and a publicist for the family said, via the Associated Press, that he returned home on Wednesday night. McMichael was prescribed an antibiotic for a urinary tract infection before being released.

The publicist said McMichael’s wife Misty thanked “everyone for the prayers and concern” they showed for the longtime Bears star.

McMichael, who has ALS, was hospitalized for more than a week earlier this year after developing a urinary tract infection. He contracted pneumonia and MRSA while in the hospital, which prolonged the stay.