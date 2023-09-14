Steve Spagnuolo doesn’t want to put a number on how much Chris Jones will play Sunday

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is back with the Chiefs and he’s expected to be in the lineup against the Jaguars this Sunday, but the question of how much he’ll be on the field remains an open one.

Jones signed a new one-year deal after the Chiefs’ season-opening loss to the Lions and has been practicing with the team this week. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday that Jones “looked good” and “well rested” after being away from the team for training camp and preseason.

Spagnuolo said he doesn’t want to put a number on how many snaps he expects Jones to play against Jacksonville, but suggested nothing about Jones’ conditioning suggests he’s not ready to go.

“He looks like he’s in good shape,” Spagnuolo said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

The Chiefs’ lost to the Lions for reasons well beyond Jones’ absence, but anything he can do to help them avoid an 0-2 start will make everyone in Kansas City happy that the two sides finally found common contractual ground.