Steve Wilks, Frank Reich move on to second interviews with Panthers

A couple of candidates with head coaching experience have landed second interviews with the Panthers, including their interim head coach from the 2022 season.

NFL Media reports that Steve Wilks has had a second official interview with the team about remaining on hand as the permanent replacement for Matt Rhule. Wilks went 6-6 after Rhule was fired and the Panthers remained alive in the race for the NFC South title until Week 17.

Frank Reich opened the 2022 season as a head coach, but did not close out the year in that role as the Colts fired him after a 3-5-1 start to the year. He was 40-33-1 overall during his time with the Colts and went 1-2 in the postseason.

Wilks interviewed on Tuesday with Reich set to meet with the team again on Wednesday.

Those two choices would seem to indicate that head coaching experience is a plus in Carolina, but the makeup of the rest of the list of finalists could change that impression.