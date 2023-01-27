 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steve Wilks: I’m disappointed but not defeated

  
Published January 27, 2023 04:28 AM
nbc_pft_stevewilksmad_230127
January 27, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the potential legal action to come as a result of hiring Frank Reich, after Steve Wilks’ lawyer accuses the NFL of “a legitimate race problem.”

The Panthers hired Frank Reich as their new head coach on Thursday, which left interim head coach Steve Wilks as an also-ran after going 6-6 and keeping the team in the NFC South race until a Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers

Wilks released a statement on Friday saying it was an “honor” to serve as the head coach in Carolina and thanking the team’s players, coaches, and staff for their “hard work and dedication.” Wilks said he will always be a fan of the Panthers and will root for Reich to do well while he moves on to what’s next in his career.
“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” Wilks said. “I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

Wilks joined Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in hiring in the NFL last year and his attorney released a statement saying that the Panthers’ hire illustrates that “there is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.” Wilks did not address that in his statement, but he did make it clear that he will continue to look for an opportunity to fill the top job on an NFL coaching staff.