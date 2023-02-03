Steve Wilks set to interview with 49ers Monday

Steve Wilks was identified as a candidate to be the next 49ers defensive coordinator before DeMeco Ryans was officially hired as the new head coach of the Texans and his meeting with the team about the job has now been set.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilks is scheduled to interview with the 49ers on Monday.

Wilks went 6-6 as the interim head coach of the Panthers after Carolina fired Matt Rhule last year and was in the running for the permanent position, but the Panthers opted to hire Frank Reich. He also spent a year as the Cardinals head coach and has also worked as a defensive coordinator with the Browns and at the University of Missouri.

The 49ers have also requested an interview with Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as they look for Ryans’ replacement for the 2023 season.