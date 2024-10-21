Sunday Night Football: George Pickens grabs 11-yard TD, Jets lead 15-13 at halftime

The Jets looked like they were going to put up some more points before the end of the second quarter. But an interception by an undrafted rookie gave Pittsburgh an extra opportunity and the club took advantage of it.

Now New York leads Pittsburgh 15-13 at halftime.

On second-and-4 with 1:21 left in the half, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was looking for Garrett Wilson over the middle. But rookie corner Beanie Bishop had other plans, reaching back to make a one-handed interception — the first of his career — and give the ball to Pittsburgh’s offense at the Pittsburgh 46.

From there, quarterback Russell Wilson induced a defensive pass interference penalty from Sauce Gardner on a deep throw to George Pickens. That put the ball at the New York 11.

A play later, Wilson hit Pickens in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.

That drive got Wilson going a bit, as the Steelers weren’t effectively moving the ball much throughout the first half. Wilson ended the first two quarters 8-of-17 for 145 yards with a touchdown.

Pickens was the recipient of Wilson’s longest pass, which went for a 44-yard gain. He has three receptions for 67 yards so far on Sunday.

But the Steelers are 0-of-6 on third down, illustrating how they’ve had trouble sustaining possessions.

On the other side, Davante Adams has been on the field for the Jets a lot, but Breece Hall has made the biggest impact in the passing game. He has four receptions for 93 yards, including a 57-yard gain that set up a controversial touchdown and extra point to give the Jets a 15-6 lead with 5:29 left in the second quarter. Hall has 21 yards on eight carries with a touchdown — a 13-yard run in the first quarter.

Adams has three catches for 30 yards. Rodgers is 13-of-19 for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams is questionable to return with a knee injury. Cornerback Donte Jackson is expected to return to the game after getting his shoulder checked during the first half.

Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

New York will receive the second-half kickoff.