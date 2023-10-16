Sunday Night Football: Giants lead Bills 6-0 but miss scoring opportunity at end of half

The Giants don’t have their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones. They are playing a third-string left tackle, Justin Pugh, who just arrived 11 days ago. They are on the road, and the odds are against them.

Don’t tell the Giants that, though.

Tyrod Taylor and company outplayed the Bills in the first half, taking a 6-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. It should have been more.

The Giants’ clock management at the end of the half cost them at least three points.

Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam was called for pass interference on Darius Slayton in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining. The Giants were out of timeouts when they lined up at the 1-yard line.

Saquon Barkley was stopped for no gain by Christian Benford and Terrel Bernard and time expired before the Giants could clock the ball. Coach Brian Daboll went ballistic on the sideline and yelled at Taylor as they walked off the field.

It appeared Taylor called for the run in a run-pass option.

Graham Gano kicked field goals of 29 and 43 yards for the only points of the first half.

Taylor went 10-of-15 for 117 yards, and Barkley had only 23 yards on 16 carries.

The Bills had six possessions and got only as close to the end zone as the Giants 34. They had three punts, a fumble, an interception and a missed field goal.

Josh Allen, who missed two plays in the second quarter for a concussion evaluation, was 8-of-18 for 87 yards and an interception.