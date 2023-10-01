Sunday Night Football: No surprise inactives for Jets or Chiefs

The Jets and Chiefs had no questionable tags for Sunday Night Football, so there wasn’t any drama when the teams released their inactives.

The Jets already had ruled out safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and guard Wes Schweitzer (concussion).

The team’s other inactives are defensive tackle Al Woods, receiver Jason Brownlee, linebacker Zaire Barnes and running back Israel Abanikanda.

The Chiefs already had ruled out linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Warren (shoulder).

Their other inactives are defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.