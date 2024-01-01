Sunday Night Football: Packers lead Vikings 23-3 at halftime

The Vikings turned to Jaren Hall at quarterback in an effort to cut down on turnovers.

That hasn’t happened through two quarters and the Packers have a 23-3 lead over Minnesota at halftime.

Jaren Hall threw a pass that was tipped and intercepted in the first quarter, which led to a 33-yard touchdown from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed.

Then late in the second quarter, Hall lost a fumble when he was sacked by Preston Smith and the ball was recovered by Karl Brooks. A few plays later, Reed fought his way into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 20-point halftime lead.

Anders Carlson, however, missed the extra point to keep that lead at 21. Earlier in the game, he made a 34-yard field goal.

Love also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter. He was 14-of-21 for 180 yards in the first half. Reed has been the club’s leading receiving, making six receptions for 89 yards.

The Packers could have scored again, but a fourth-down pass from Love to a wide open Bo Melton was dropped deep in Minnesota territory.

The Vikings have largely been ineffective on offense. Hall has looked overmatched, finishing the half 5-of-10 for 67 yards with his pick and lost fumble. Justin Jefferson has just one catch for 13 yards. Jordan Addison has one 20-yard catch.

Minnesota has just five first downs, 81 total yards, and is 0-of-4 on third down.

With De’Vondre Campbell already out, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie had to exit the game with just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter. The Packers announced that he is out with a concussion.

The Vikings will receive the second-half kickoff, as Green Bay elected to receive after winning the opening coin toss. The Packers went three-and-out to start the game.