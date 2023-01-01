 Skip navigation
Sunday Night Football: Ravens use Cameron Heyward’s penalty for late score, 10-3 lead at half

  
Published January 1, 2023 04:46 PM
Sunday Night Football is going as expected in Baltimore.

The teams combined for 38 runs, 19 passes, 12 completions, 271 yards and 13 points in the first half. The Ravens lead 10-3 at halftime.

Cameron Heyward’s unnecessary roughness penalty with 11 seconds left, after stopping J.K. Dobbins short of the line to gain on third down, cost the Steelers four points. It is unclear what Heyward did to draw the flag as both teams were tussling in the pile.

Instead of Justin Tucker kicking a chip-shot field goal, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely on the next play. It came with seven seconds left in the half.

Tucker connected on a 30-yard field goal earlier in the quarter.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell’s struggles continue. He went 1-for-2, making a 21-yard attempt and missing off the right upright on a 48-yard try. Since returning from injury on Dec. 11, Boswell is only 4-of-8.

He missed twice last week.

For the season, Bowell is 16-for-24.

Huntley has completed 7 of 9 passes for 41 yards and the late score. Dobbins has 10 carries for 65 yards.

Kenny Pickett has gone 5-of-10 for 42 yards. Najee Harris has 10 carries for 49 yards and Jaylen Warren five for 48.