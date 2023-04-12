Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV raises latency questions

Here’s something I should have thought of the moment the NFL announced that Sunday Ticket will be distributed by YouTube TV. But my brain has an apparent latency issue.

The problem is this. YouTube TV has a clear latency issue, when it comes to games broadcast by networks carried on the streaming platform.

I’ve experienced it, when watching games via YouTube TV. Twitter will be well ahead of my feed. Other PFT writers will be squatting on stories based on developments during games, with the text message operating as a spoiler. (It’s even worse if they are attending a given game.)

Awful Announcing has raised the point . And it’s a fair one.

It’s possible YouTube TV will do something to limit latency for Sunday Ticket, with the NFL’s assistance. For now though, anyone who uses YouTube TV will be prepared to ignore social media while watching games, for fear of finding out what’s happening before seeing it happen.