T.J. Hockenson agrees to extension with Vikings

The Vikings and tight end T.J. Hockenson have struck a deal.

Shortly after multiple reports broke regarding an agreement on the terms of a contract extension, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the news during a press conference. There’s no word on terms, but the aforementioned reports say it will make Hockenson one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Hockenson was not a full participant in training camp practices this summer and fielded repeated questions about whether the lack of a contract extension was the reason. Hockenson said it wasn’t, but it seems like a good bet that getting the deal done will result in him stepping up his practice work ahead of the season opener.

The Vikings traded a 2023 second- and a 2024 third-round pick to the Lions for Hockenson and two fourth-round picks last year. The 2019 first-round pick had 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns after coming to Minnesota.