T.J. Watt “very encouraged” with the direction of the Steelers’ defense

  
Published June 19, 2023 12:47 AM
May 24, 2023 08:42 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio how Kenny Pickett moved up to No. 25 in his Top 40 QB Countdown, given his ability to throw accurately under pressure and his feel in the pocket.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt thinks the pieces are in place for a big year in Pittsburgh.

Watt said on Ben Roethlisberger’s podcast that he sees the Steelers’ defense heading in the right direction heading into 2023.

“I think it’s still too early to have a true sense of ‘This is the year,’ because they always say you don’t want to be the guy who’s just crushing it with no pads on -- you don’t really know the personality of everybody yet,” Watt said. “So it’s too early for that, but I’m very encouraged with the direction we’re going, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which is what I can speak for. Guys are flying around, having a lot of fun, communicating and making a lot of those splash plays, and that’s all you can really ask for this time of year.”

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, which means Watt, their 2017 first-round pick, still hasn’t won a playoff game in his career. For all his individual success, he’d like to have more team success, and he thinks this year’s team could do it.