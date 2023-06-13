 Skip navigation
T.J. Watt was an excused absence from Steelers minicamp

  
Published June 13, 2023 12:31 PM
June 13, 2023 08:07 AM
Linebacker T.J. Watt was not at Steelers minicamp on Tuesday, but there’s no trouble between him and the team.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Watt’s absence was an excused one and noted that other players were in the same boat even if their absence didn’t draw the same kind of attention.

“Everyone was here that I anticipated being here ,” Tomlin said, via SteelersNow.com. “I gave a couple of guys an excused absence for a variety of reasons. T.J. wasn’t here. [Center] Ryan McCollum wasn’t here. I’m sure you guys missed T.J. I’m sure none of you missed Ryan McCollum.”

While Watt was not at the first day of minicamp, his partner on the edge Alex Highsmith was on hand as he continues his push for a new contract. The Steelers also recently signed veteran Markus Golden to back up their two starters.