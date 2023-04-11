 Skip navigation
Tanner McKee visits Vikings

  
Published April 11, 2023 06:53 PM
The Vikings have only starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullens on the roster at quarterback. They will have to add a quarterback somehow.

The Vikings could draft one.

To that end, they are doing their homework on the class of prospects.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports the Vikings hosted Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee on a top-30 visit Tuesday.

McKee, 23, threw for 5,274 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his two seasons as a starter. He added six rushing scores.

McKee went on a Mormon mission before arriving at Stanford, where he initially backed up Davis Mills.