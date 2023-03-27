 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Taylor Rapp agrees to one-year deal with Bills

  
Published March 27, 2023 08:38 AM
Free agent safety Taylor Rapp is signing a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rapp, 25, made a free agent visit to New England.

He has spent his entire career with the Rams since they made him a second-round pick in 2019.

In 16 games last season, Rapp made 92 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

He has played 57 games with 48 starts in his career, totaling 216 tackles, nine interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Rapp rated No. 72 on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .