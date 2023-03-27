Taylor Rapp agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Free agent safety Taylor Rapp is signing a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rapp, 25, made a free agent visit to New England.

He has spent his entire career with the Rams since they made him a second-round pick in 2019.

In 16 games last season, Rapp made 92 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed.

He has played 57 games with 48 starts in his career, totaling 216 tackles, nine interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Rapp rated No. 72 on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .