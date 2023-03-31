 Skip navigation
Taylor Rapp calls Bills the “right situation and the right opportunity”

  
Published March 31, 2023 01:53 PM
Taylor Rapp signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Friday, 18 days after the legal tampering period began. Fifteen safeties changed teams in free agency before Rapp agreed to terms Monday.

“Definitely a lot of patience required throughout the whole process,” Rapp said during a news conference Friday, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “Everyone’s free-agent process is a little different and unique. But, ultimately, I ended up in the right situation and the right opportunity and best fit for myself, my family and my future.”

He leaves the Rams after four seasons to join a talented Bills’ safeties room that includes Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Both Hyde and Poyer will be 32 next season, though, and a neck injury limited Hyde to two games last season and Hoyer missed four games to injury.

“Obviously, this is a very special team, a very special defense and a very special back seven, especially the guys I’ll be joining in the room with Micah and Jordan – two great players,” Rapp said. “Just a great opportunity to come in here and contribute any way I can and just pick their brains and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can.”

Rapp has played 57 games with 48 starts in his career, totaling 216 tackles, nine interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.