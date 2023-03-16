 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Taylor Rapp to visit Patriots

  
Published March 16, 2023 05:56 AM
Safety Taylor Rapp remains unsigned after a few days of free agency, but that could change after his first visit with a team.

According to multiple reports, Rapp will visit with the Patriots on Thursday.

Rapp has started 48 games since the Rams drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He made 33 of those starts over the last two seasons and recorded 186 tackles, six interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

The Patriots re-signed Jabrill Peppers this week and have Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips under contract as well. Devin McCourty played the most snaps at safety last season, but the longtime staple of the Patriots defense recently announced his retirement.