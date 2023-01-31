 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ted Karras: There’s no rollover factor, we have to come back ready to go

  
Published January 31, 2023 01:28 AM
nbc_bfa_robinsoncinfuture_230130
January 30, 2023 04:08 PM
Charles Robinson and Brother From Another take a look at the Bengals future and how they need to prepare for shelling out big money soon.

After the Bengals lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, quarterback Joe Burrow said that he feels good about the direction the team is moving in and shared his belief that they will “come back stronger ” for the 2023 season.

With Burrow entering his fourth season and a slew of returning players on both sides of the ball, there’s plenty of reasons to share Burrow’s optimism about what’s next in Cincinnati. A more experienced teammate tempered that enthusiasm a bit while discussing the lack of guarantees in the NFL, however.

Center Ted Karras said on Monday that “the team’s not going to be the same” because of free agency, the draft and other offseason moves that will change the makeup of the roster. Those changes are also why the team’s success the last two seasons leaves no guarantees that 2023 will be as fruitful.

“We’re in the final four two years in a row,” Karras said, via the team’s website. “That puts us in the top four, I guess, for the year. There’s no rollover factor ; there’s no transitive property in the NFL. We have to come back ready to go. There’s been a lot of history of teams that don’t do well after a long season like that. We’ll do everything we can to start faster next year and our goal is to get back to the championship game.”

The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years and Sunday’s conference title game was their fifth in a row. That run of success is one that the Bengals will be trying to emulate once they return to the field later this year.