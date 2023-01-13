 Skip navigation
Top News

Tee Higgins, Cam Taylor-Britt are off Bengals injury report

  
Published January 13, 2023 09:49 AM
The Bengals are going to be relatively healthy for their wild card matchup with the Ravens on Sunday night.

While receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt both were listed on the injury report this week, they have no game status and are expected to play.

Higgins missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Taylor-Britt was limited with a groin injury on Wednesday and Thursday but participated in full on Friday.

But as expected, guard Alex Cappa is out with his ankle injury. He did not practice all week.

That means Cincinnati will enter the postseason without its two starters on the right side of the offensive line. Tackle La’el Collins tore his ACL while playing against the Patriots in Week 16 and was placed on injured reserve.

Max Scharping is expected to step in for Cappa while Hakeem Adeniji has stepped in at right tackle.