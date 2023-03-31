 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tee Higgins: I want to get a deal done, but just preparing for the season now

  
Published March 31, 2023 05:45 AM
Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin shot down trade speculation about wide receiver Tee Higgins in February by saying teams should “go find your own ” wideout because the Bengals weren’t getting rid of theirs.

Tobin’s comments made their way to Higgins and he said on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday that “it was good to hear them say that” because it made him feel like the Bengals want him around for the long term. That desire has not resulted in a contract extension that will ensure Higgins remains in Cincinnati beyond this season, but Higgins said he isn’t sweating things out on that front at the moment.

“Right now I’m just preparing for the season , I’m not really worried about the contract,” Higgins said. “Obviously, I want to get a deal done but I let my agent handle that and you know right now just for me getting my body right for next season.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow is also up for an extension this offseason and Higgins’ fellow wideout Ja’Marr Chase will be up for a new deal next year, so there’s a lot for the Bengals to sort out if they’re going to hold onto all of their biggest offensive pieces. For now, Higgins isn’t letting that keep him up at night.