Tee Higgins: I’d love to stay with Bengals, but it’s not in my hands right now

Quarterback Joe Burrow has made it clear that he wants to continue playing with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for years to come and wants the Bengals to make that happen.

But with Higgins set to become a free agent next month, it’s not clear that Cincinnati will make a competitive contract offer for the 2020 second-round pick.

Over the weekend, Higgins said he’d like to stay with the core group of players he’s been around, like Burrow, Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and Mike Gesicki.

“Obviously, we want to build something here in Cinci, but it’s not in my hands right now,” Higgins said, via Joe Danneman of FOX19 Cincinnati. “So, I’ve got to do what I need to do. If that’s go to another team, then that’s what happens.”

Higgins, 26, has dealt with injuries over the last couple of years, playing just 12 games in each of 2023 and 2024. But he was still plenty productive this season, catching 73 passes for 911 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Higgins said he’s “for sure” proven he can be a No. 1 receiver.

But if that’s the case, then it stands to reason that Higgins will only get paid like one by going elsewhere.

Higgins said that he’ll take some time to clear his head over the next few weeks before his future becomes clearer in March.

“I’m just trying to stay away from it right now and clear my head, get away from the game, especially after this, after [the Super Bowl],” Higgins said. “Clear my head, get away from the game for a few weeks, and then obviously in March, that’s when things will start ramping up for me with the free agency coming up.

“And then, I mean, obviously I would love to be there in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the coaching staff, everything in the building. But, hey, it’s not in my control.”