Tee Higgins: It means a lot having Joe Burrow looking out for others in contract talks

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave an update on his contract situation this week and said that the fact that other members of the team are also headed for new contracts is “always on your mind ” because of the need to have as many good players as possible.

One player whose future in Cincinnati could be impacted by the contract that Burrow signs is wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins is in the final year of his rookie deal and he was pleased to hear what Burrow had to say about leaving something on the table for others.

“Means a lot having a leader like him looking out for guys like us,” Higgins said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously we talk about staying together for the long run. Hopefully, we can do that and get something negotiated to where they can keep all three of us.”

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be up for a new deal after the 2023 season, so he’s the third domino in a set fronted by Burrow and his eventual agreement will allow things to start falling into place.