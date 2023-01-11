Tee Higgins not spotted at Bengals practice

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins left last Sunday’s win over the Ravens for a while before returning to finish out the game, but he was missing from the practice field on Wednesday.

Reporter at the open session of Bengals practice noted that Higgins was not present during the open portion of practice. Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham said this week that Higgins is dealing with a hip injury, but there’s been no official word from the team at this point.

Higgins had one catch for seven yards against Baltimore. He had 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of the regular season.

Right guard Alex Cappa was the only other player not practicing. Head coach Zac Taylor said that it is going to be difficult for Cappa to play against the Ravens this week after hurting his ankle last Sunday.