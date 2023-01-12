Tee Higgins returns to full practice Thursday
Published January 12, 2023 01:11 PM
The Bengals have a short practice report for this week.
They do have one big name who won’t play in the wild-card playoff as coach Zac Taylor already ruled out right guard Alex Cappa.
Cappa injured his left ankle in the Week 18 victory over the Ravens, and he is on a scooter and wearing a walking boot.
Max Scharping is expected to take Cappa’s place.
The Bengals saw the return of receiver Tee Higgins, who had a full practice Thursday a day after missing Wednesday’s work with an illness.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) was the only other player on the practice report. He remained limited.