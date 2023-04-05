Teenager charged with shooting Brian Robinson failed to appear in court

A 17-year-old boy charged with shooting Commanders running back Brian Robinson in August 2022 failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Via Fox 5, the teenager was scheduled for sentencing. A D.C. Superior Court judge said that the defendant absconded .

Two boys, the 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, had pleaded guilty to shooting Robinson. The 15-year-old was sentenced to nearly six years, until he turns 21.

The 17-year-old was due to be sentenced. His attorney and his mother, who participated via Zoom, said they did not know where he is.

The 17-year old was facing three to four years. He could now face additional time in custody.

Robinson was shot twice in the altercation. He discussed the incident during a visit with PFT Live during Super Bowl week.