Tension reportedly rise between Daniel Snyder, other owners

As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners.

The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that other owners indemnify him against any future legal liability and expenses if he sells the team.

The Commanders issued a statement regarding the item on Monday night.

“The story posted tonight by the Washington Post regarding the transaction process involving the Washington Commanders is simply untrue,” the team said.

Per the report, Snyder’s request for indemnification has angered some owners. It also reportedly has angered Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Post also reports that owners would attempt to force Snyder to sell the team, if he doesn’t do so voluntarily. The report also points out that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to broker a deal that would result in Snyder selling his team and moving on.

The basis as to any indemnity for Snyder isn’t clear. Obviously, any potential team-related liabilities would be handled as part of the sale of the team. By simply selling the team, what potential legal entanglements necessitating potential indemnity could arise?

If the report is true, it may be nothing more than an effort by Snyder to get something in exchange for doing what the league wants him to do.

Ultimately, maybe he’ll just sell the team to Bezos. In confirming that Snyder is currently keeping Bezos from bidding on the team, the Post acknowledges the possibility that it’s simply a leverage play by Snyder, aimed at getting more money from Bezos.