Terence Steele signs his restricted free agent tender

  
Published April 20, 2023 01:41 PM
Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has signed his restricted free agent tender, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Steele will make $4.3 million this season after the Cowboys placed the second-round tender on him.

The Cowboys want Steele long term.

He took over the right tackle job as a rookie in 2020 when La’el Collins was out with an injury, and Steele played so well, the team moved on from Collins.

Steele has 40 starts the past the seasons, including 13 last season before he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said a few weeks ago that Steele was ahead of schedule in his return from ACL surgery.