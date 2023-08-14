Terrace Marshall injured his back in Monday’s practice

Panthers head coach Frank Reich offered an update on wide receiver Terrace Marshall’s condition after Marshall left Monday’s practice on a cart.

It was not immediately apparent what caused Marshall to leave the practice, but Reich provided that information. He told reporters that the receiver “tweaked a little something in his back” and is still being evaluated.

The Panthers are scheduled to play the Giants this Friday and Marshall will likely remain on the sideline if there’s any long-term concern about his health.

Running back Miles Sanders could also miss that game. He sat out the opener against the Jets with a groin injury that kept him out of practice again on Monday.